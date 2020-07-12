Politics

'I won’t apologize to Prof. Jane' - Wontumi ‘descends’ on critics

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has replied critics calling on him to apologize over an 'unfortunate' comment against Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the NDC.

Chairman Wontumi is reported to have made some disparaging comments about the running mate of John Dramani Mahama.



“Just look at her face…take many pictures of her. When you take many pictures of her and examine her thoroughly from hair to toe, you examine what she wears on her body and her hairdo, you will realize that the lady herself is disappointed in herself, the family and Ghanaians and the women as well. Just examine her well,” he stated.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM’s, ‘Me Man Nti’ programme he said; "I didn't insult anyone...When John Mahama and the NDC attacked Jean Mensa; where was Naana Opoku-Agyemang? Where was she when they were saying all those things? She said nothing. If she was indeed a good woman why did she defend the Montie 3".



When the host, Adakabre Frimpong Manso gave him the opportunity to apologize, he said: "if you want to apologize you can do so".











