I won't step down for Boakye Agyarko, I will fight to the end - Addai-Nimoh

NPP flagbearer hopefuls, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko

One of the top six contenders of the NPP flagbearer race, Francis Addai-Nimoh has declared that there is no way he will excuse himself from the run-off scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023.

He explained that the rules of the New Patriotic Party provided a run-off should there be a tie in the August 26 Super Delegates Conference.



This, he believes, must be followed to the end, hence, he will won’t step down for anybody.



“Not at all. The rules are there. We are following the rules, okay? We adopted the rules approved by the national council of the party. And the guidelines said that should there be a tie for the fifth position, then there shall be a run-off to determine who occupies that fifth position,” he said.



The flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party said this when he was speaking to Alfred Ocansey on TV3.



A total of five candidates are required to participate in the NPP congress to elect the main flagbearer of the party on November 4, 2023.



However, at the end of the super delegates conference held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, Francis Addai-Nimoh garnered nine votes representing 1.03% with Boakye Agyarko also polling a total of nine votes representing 1.03% resulting in a tie for the fifth position.

In this regard, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold a run-off election to determine the fifth person to join Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto in the party’s November 4 presidential primaries.





He insists to follow the party's directives to contest Agyarko in another contest.#MiddayLive pic.twitter.com/qJIPKxO4HP — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 29, 2023

