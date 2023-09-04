I would be happy if COP Mensah becomes IGP – Supt Asare confesses

Supt George Asare during his appearance before the special parliamentary committee

Superintendent of Police, George Asare, has told the special 7-member committee of parliament that is investigating details of a leaked audio tape in which he and some others were allegedly plotting to oust the current IGP that he would be happy if COP George Alex Mensah becomes the new police chief.

He explained that just like every police officer, the desire to reach the highest level of the service is not an over-stretched desire.



He added that in the place of COP George Mensah, who also appeared before the committee as having been a part of the people heard in the leaked audio tape, should he become the Inspector General of Police, it would make him happy.



Having earlier stated that he and COP George Alex Mensah have a good working relationship, Supt George Mensah told the committee that it would come to him as good news should the job land in the arms of his ‘favourite.’



“In the police service, a police constable that has joined the service today, his or her dream is that one day, he’ll be the IGP. So, if a whole commissioner… becomes the IGP, why not? He’ll be happy.



“And some of us who have worked under him and know his capabilities will also be happy…” he stated.

The 7-member committee is headed by Samuel Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South; with James Agalga, MP for Builsa South as his vice.



