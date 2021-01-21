ICT education to be made compulsory in all schools – Inspectorate Authority

ICT will soon be made compulsory in all schools in Ghana

Education in Information Communication and Technology (ICT) will soon be made compulsory in all schools, the National Schools Inspectorate Authority has announced.

The Authority says that the move is part of the government’s plan to attain a stable economy.



Speaking at a one-day workshop organized by the Authority to review draft policies, Chief Inspector at the Authority, Dr. Hilda Haggan explained that the introduction of ICT as a compulsory subject will go a long way to expose students to the world of digitization.



“It has always been the goal of the government to ensure that ICT in lifelong learning becomes what it is. The government will ensure an ICT driven educational system.”



In view of that, she is advocating for teachers to be provided with the relevant materials to aid in their teaching of ICT.

She argued that if teachers do not have the necessary materials, it will be difficult for them to impart knowledge to students.



“If the powers that be provide the resources for teachers to acquire the knowledge they need to acquire, and the actual technical resources they need then the teachers should be well equipped to impart knowledge.”



Meanwhile, Dr. Haggan disclosed that the Authority received numerous petitions from parents over the decision by schools to undertake academic activities online following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.



“What we found out during the pandemic last year when schools had to close and some schools that had to move to virtual learning, we received a lot of petition from parents and teachers.”