IGP Akuffo Dampare expected to visit Godenu today after violent clash between police, residents

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The Member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency, John Peter Amewu, has disclosed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare is expected to visit Godenu where residents clashed with the police.

The clash reportedly claimed two lives and saw the burning of police vehicles as well as motorbikes in the area on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, citinewsroom.com reports.



The MP for the Hohoe constituency urged residents to exercise restraint as a probe has been launched into the case to bring perpetrators to book.



In an interview with Citi News, John Peter Amewu revealed that he has informed various state security agencies about the situation, and the IGP George Akuffo Dampare is expected to visit Godenu today [September 1, 2023] to assess the situation.



“I am just appealing to my people in the constituency to exercise some level of calmness, as we progress. I have been in touch with the IGP [ Akuffo Dampare], and he will be coming. I have also spoken with the Minister for Defence and the National Security Minister, so the government is taking this issue very seriously. You are the people we are supposed to govern, and so we need to protect you,” citinewsroom.com quoted him as having said.



The MP for the Hohoe constituency in the Volta region indicated that investigations are ongoing to fish out the perpetrators for the law to have its course, be it police personnel or a resident of Godenu.



“There are laws in this country, and the police are not above the law, neither are the citizens. I can assure them that any police officer found culpable of this barbaric incident, which they witnessed being perpetrated against the people they are supposed to protect, will be brought to book. Similarly, if it is the citizens who are at fault, the law will take its course,” he said according to citinewsroom.com.



Background

The incident which happened on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, states that the police allegedly opened fire on residents, leaving several others injured and one person dead.



According to citinewsroom.com, the incident took place when the police tried to arrest a man who was suspected to be carrying Indian hemp from his farm and escaped into a house in the village while riding his motorbike.



This prompted the police to begin shooting indiscriminately in their quest to find the victim and also burnt all motorbikes on the site, but ended up killing one person and injuring several others.



Some aggrieved residents, in reaction to the actions of the police, set one of the police vehicles ablaze.



Francis Kakraba, a resident of the Godenu narrated what transpired with regard to the incident.



“In the morning around 10:am, I heard some gunshots. I rushed out and saw some people screaming. The police after failing to arrest a farmer who was returning from his farm suspected to be carrying Indian hemp rushed to the community and started shooting.



"Some of their vehicles caught fire in the process. Some people sustained injuries and others have died,” he said according to citinewsroom.com.

According to citinewsroom.com report, the member of parliament for the area affirmed that he has been briefed on the incident and the police have begun probing the case.



Some residents have locked themselves up in their rooms over fears that they might be shot when they come out.



The body of the deceased has been sent to the morgue while injured persons have been taken to the hospital for treatment.



The residents of Godenu are calling for an end to police brutality in the area to bring culprits to justice.



