IGP Dampare hasn't known peace since Assin North by-election - Randy Abbey reveals

Host of Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana, Randy Abbey, has asserted that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare has known no peace since the by-election held in Assin North on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

He elucidated that the IGP has been under attack as some persons want him relieved off his position before the 2024 general elections.



Randy Abbey's comment comes on the back of the leaked audio recording where senior police officers were plotting the removal of IGP Dampare.



Speaking on his show on August 2, 2023, he said, "In fact, we heard people complain about the IGP and how the IGP ought to be removed otherwise 2024 was going to be difficult and from the Assin North election to today, the IGP Dampare has not known peace."



It will be recalled that there were series of secret recordings exposing details of a plot by some top officials of the governing New Patriotic Party and the Ghana Police Service to displace the IGP Dampare from office ahead of the 2024 polls.



Threatened by his leadership style and alleged affiliation with the opposition National Democratic Congress, the group who were recorded in a secret meeting concluded that the NPP’s “Breaking the 8” agenda will be impossible with Dampare at the helm of the police.



Former Northern Regional chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu was questioned by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for his role in the leaked tape against Dampare.

Bugri Naabu was one of four persons who had sessions with NIB operatives.



The NIB also had sessions with the personal assistant of Bugri Naabu, whose name is given simply as S.K., as well as the receptionist at his office, Akua, Asaase Radio report stated.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Alex Mensah, who is alleged to be at the centre of the anti-Dampare plot was interrogated after Bugri Naabu.



ESA/KPE



