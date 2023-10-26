IGP Dampare will continue his work - Allotey Jacobs rubbishes parliamentary probe

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has rebuked the Parliamentary Committee that was set up to probe allegations by some Police officers against the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The officers, in a plot captured on a leaked audio recording, accused the IGP of maltreating junior officers and harbouring an intent to rig the 2024 elections in favor of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



They sought for the IGP's dismissal and as a result, both the accusers and the IGP appeared before the Committee.



The Committee is said to have finished its report and will be delivering their recommendations to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



But to Allotey Jacobs, the Committee and their probe into the IGP brouhaha is a complete "waste of time".



According to him, the IGP has excelled in his duties and deserves to continue his work.

To him, he doubts the President will interfere with the work of the IGP nor attempt to remove him, stressing "I think that the IGP, Ghanaians, he's been fair with us and when you take the policing in this country till today under his administration, he has added more to it that today, when you go to the Police station, you go with confidence".



Allotey asked the President to ignore the Committe and allow Dr. Dampare to head the Police administration.



He also hoped the next government, which he predicted will be led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will also maintain Dr. George Dampare for his exceptional leadership.



"Allow him (the IGP) to do his work; I also hope when Dr. Bawumia comes, he will reappoint him," he told Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Wednesday morning.



