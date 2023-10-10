IGP Leaked tape: POMAB blocked from supporting Dampare at in-camera hearing

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

The parliamentary committee investigating the leaked audio plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has blocked members of the police management board from attending the in-camera proceedings.

Senior police officers, who had accompanied the IGP to the hearing, were asked to leave the venue by Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the committee, as the in-camera session commenced. These officers were then left waiting for the IGP in a separate conference room.



Sources within the committee have disclosed that the chairman expressed discomfort with the presence of the police officers during the proceedings, citinewsroom.com reports.



Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the IGP, Kwame Gyan, has made serious allegations against the committee's chairman, accusing him of pursuing an agenda against his client.



Kwame Gyan contends that despite the IGP being the victim of the leaked tape, the chairman has turned the committee into a witch-hunt against the IGP.



According to Kwame Gyan, this transformation has cast the IGP as the accused and subjected him to extensive and open-ended questioning on behalf of his detractors.

Gyan also raised concerns about Atta Akyea's conduct, alleging that the committee chairman was making prejudicial comments that could jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.



Atta-Akyea, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, has faced heightened scrutiny for handling the case.



Gyan accused Atta Akyea of behaving as if he were the sole commissioner overseeing the investigation, expressing reluctance to accept such a situation moving forward. He asserted that Mr. Atta-Akyea had revealed his biased intentions, suggesting that the chairman was pursuing a personal agenda.



Kwame Gyan accused Atta Akyea of granting media interviews after committee meetings with detrimental comments. He alleged that Atta Akyea disclosed matters meant for in-camera hearings and fabricated stories without basis.



While Gyan indicated respect for Parliament and its institutions, he hinted at adopting a more assertive legal stance.

NAY/WA