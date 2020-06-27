General News

IGP confers with political party representatives on December elections

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh on Thursday, June 25, 2020, met with the representation of political parties on this year’s upcoming elections in Accra yesterday.

Although the meeting was under closed-door meeting the Ghanaian Times learnt that among the things discussed were measures to improve security in ensuring successful elections in the country in the December polls this year.



The meeting also brought together 14 representatives of political parties and members of the Police Management Board.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh in his remarks noted Ghana has over the years been commended as a model of democracy throughout the world having held several elections and handed power without major security setback, since the adoption of democratic governance in 1992.



The IGP said as the country prepares towards the elections in December, the global lenses would be focused on Ghana to evaluate the potency of its democratic gains.



He assured the Police Service will continue to ensure that lives and properties were protected.

“I wish to assure you that the National Election Security Taskforce with membership consisting of all security agencies in the country is working tirelessly to ensure that the forthcoming elections are conducted in a peaceful atmosphere,” he added.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh said the success of the election is a collective responsibility of the police, EC, political parties, civil society organisations and the media.



He urged political parties, civil society organisations, and the media to contribute their quota in helping to educate the public to advocate for peace to promote transparency and accountability.



The IGP urged security officers to be impartial in the performance of their duties, stating that personnel who go contrary to that would be sanctioned.



Some representatives of the parties were the New Patriotic Party, the National Democratic Congress, Convention Peoples Party, People National Party, All People Party, Liberal Party Ghana, Ghana Freedom Party, Ghana Union Movement, Eagle Party, National Democratic Party and United Front Party.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.