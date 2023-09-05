IGP gave Bugri Naabu 40,000 boots contract – Supt. Asare alleges

Supt. George Asare at the leaked tape committee sitting

Superintendent George Asare of the Ghana Police Service has alleged that there is a business relationship between Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, Chief Bugri Naabu.

The police officer, appearing before parliament’s committee probing a leaked tape in which himself and a Commissioner of Police are engaging Naabu in efforts to oust the IGP, alleged that the chief has benefitted from some contracts from the police service.



He holds that it is this relationship that led to the IGP causing Bugri Naabu to record a private conversation with the police officers after which the said recording was leaked.



At the tail end of his long testimony on September 4, 2023, he was asked by chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea: “Did you ever appear before the National Investigations Bureau in relation to this same matter?”



Superintendent Asare replied: “That is correct,” before offering to explain further.



“Ater the leakage of the ‘so-called’ leaked tape, he was invited by the NIB and interrogated as regards who did the recording and who leaked it,” he added before mentioning one ASP at HQ PID unit Kenneth Asante Antwi, whose name had come up during his NIB interrogation.



He confirmed that his boss, COP Mensah was also invited to the NIB on the same matter before Bugri Naabu’s aide and secretary were picked up “and later Bugri Naabu went there and lied as usual.”

He continued: “He has lied on several occasions. I have Alhaji Bugri Naabu on tape, everything he came to say here, on video in his office. His relationship with IGP and contracts, 40,000 boots contract…”



TWI NEWS



Chairman Atta-Akyea stepped in immediately and reminded Supt. Asare that he had promised to make more information available to the committee in-camera.



The committee has since confirmed that a new tape has popped up and that it was being reviewed for further action. Meanwhile, public sittings have been adjourned indefinitely.







SARA

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



