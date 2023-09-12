IGP interacts with Superintendent George Asare during break at committee hearing

George Akuffo Dampare engaged in a friendly exchange with Superintendent George Asare

During a recess in the parliamentary committee's ongoing hearing, a candid moment was captured as Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare engaged in a friendly exchange with Superintendent George Asare; a central figure in the ongoing investigations.

This encounter comes in the wake of a video featuring Superintendent George Asare, a member of the Ghana Police Service, engaged in discussions with former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chief Bugri Naabu.



Their conversation revolved around the potential replacement of the current Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, and touched on various aspects, including the police's role in the electoral success of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Despite the allegations and controversy surrounding the discussions in the leaked video, IGP George Akuffo Dampare and Superintendent George Asare were seen exchanging pleasantries during the committee's recess.



