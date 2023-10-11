IGP leaked audio: There is a political plot to remove Dampare - Col Aboagye

Col Aboagye believes the IGP is being plotted against

A security analyst, Col. Festus Aboagye (rtd), has said that he believes that there is a political plot to get the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, out.

The former military officer said this suspicion is based on the approach with which ad hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to investigate the contents of some leaked audio tapes on the IGP, are approaching the investigations.



Speaking to TV3, Col. Aboagye added that the terms of reference of the committee, which seems to have been broadened beyond its original mandate, goes to prove his point that there is something fishy behind it.



“I have been of the view that there is some empirical evidence that there is a bigger political agenda to remove the IGP from office.



“That is, more or less, evidenced in the approach that the committee has adopted which appears to widen the scope beyond its original terms of reference of first of all, authenticating the leaked audio/video material and investigating the circumstances surrounding the plot to remove the IGP from office by some persons still in uniform of the police service and one or two others who are civilians,” he stressed.



Earlier, the lead lawyer for the IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Kwame Gyan, raised concerns about the proceedings of the hearings, accusing the chairman of the ad hoc committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, of bias.

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Atta Akyea, has, however, shot down those accusations, stating that he feels disappointed that anyone could think such a way about his handling of the committee hearings.



“It is very disappointing for anybody to say I am biased. On the contrary, the generality of Ghanaians believe that I have steered the affairs of the committee well. If anybody is having jitters, that I am going to manufacture evidence against the IGP, it does not accord with common sense.



“Because what we are doing here is being recorded, so, Atta Akyea with whatever dexterity will not be able to improve upon the evidence,” he told journalists after an in-camera hearing by the committee on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.



