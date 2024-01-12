IGP leaked tape: Draft report in circulation complete falsehood – Alex Mensah

COP (rtd) George Alex Mensah

Former Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, has stated that the draft report on the investigation by the Parliamentary Committee contains lies and falsehood.

A leaked tape revealed COP (retired) George Alex Mensah conspiring with two other senior officers and former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, to oust Dampare from his position as IGP.



A leaked report from a committee, widely circulated on social media, exonerates the IGP of all charges while implicating the senior police officers, recommending further investigations and potential prosecution.



The parliamentary candidate hopeful for Bekwai in the Ashanti region has also hinted at rumors suggesting that the Inspector General of Police is allegedly influencing delegates to vote against him.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey Mr. Mensah stated that he cannot fathom why the IGP is on this agenda against him.



“I am so surprised where this report is coming from, so I was happy when the Chairman came and debunked it. If you read the content you can see that it is a whole of lies, falsehood which can never come from the committee.

“The recommendations they brought are all false-hood, you write a report and say it has exonerated the IGP, was the committee investigating the IGP? So how can somebody who is not being investigated be exonerated?” Mr. Mensah asked.



However, Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee that investigated the leaked audio tape plotting the removal of the Inspector-General of Police, has discredited the draft report in circulation purporting to emanate from his committee.



Lawyer Atta Akyea who is also the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South speaking on the Starr Midday News with Naa Dedei Tettey stated that the said draft report has been improvised.



He added that the Committee views the circulation of this report very seriously and will investigate how it got out.



“This is one of the very serious matters we need to investigate. Because at the end of the day the committee has not even converged on the key issues and also what we are supposed to do and so it is work in progress.

"So for anybody to put this thing out there as the committee report is a serious matter of consequence and we need to look into it seriously. We have to investigate the source of this document because it is clear contempt of Parliament for anybody to improvise a document and attribute it to the work of the committee.



"The committee is even waiting for the draft report which the clerks will bring to us and then we look at it and dot the Is and cross the Ts and see the logic of what we are about to sign.



"The Chairman of the Committee and the Clerk will sign and that is when the Committee owns the document and we can put it before the plenary. So what we are seeing is very improvised and a con job. It is not good for our democracy,” he added.