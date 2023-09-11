IGP leaked tape: Your responsibility is not to probe the conduct of the IGP - Kwesi Pratt cautions Committee

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt has slammed the Committee in Parliament probing the leaked Bugri Naabu tape recording of COP Alex Mensah and Supt. George Asare allegedly conspiring to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The ongoing probe has brougnt to bear lots of damning revelations about the Police administration.



The officers have indicted the IGP, hence compelling the Committee to summon Dr. Dampare to clarify the issues.



Tackling the controversies surrounding the Police Service that have come to light particularly during this parliamentary probe, Mr. Pratt admonished the Committee not to lose the focus for which it was set up and divert from course.

He emphasized that the Committee's responsibility is not to look into the conduct or misconduct of the IGP nor become the mouthpiece for the Police officers.



"That is not the purpose of the Committee...The main issue before the Committee is that some people have plotted to flout the rules of the Police and find an IGP who will help to rig elections. That is the issue; that is the central issue!", he bellowed while discussing the matter on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.