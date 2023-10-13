IGP leaked tape probe: Supt Gyebi, Asare accused of perjury after allegedly making U-turn at in-camera hearing

Superintendent George Asare, COP George Mensah and Superintendent Eric Gyebi (from L to R)

Two of the senior police officers implicated in the leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Superintendent Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Asare, have been accused of committing perjury in the ongoing probe on the tape.

Supt Gyebi, according to a report by theheraldghana.com, stated under oath that he did not know Bugri Naabu, the ex-Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who implicated him (Gyebi) in the leaked tape.



Supt Gyebi is reported to have stated during his first testimony, in August 2023, that he had never spoken to Bugri Naabu on the phone of Supt George Asare, one of the two officers heard in the leaked tape, as asserted by the former NPP regional chairman. He added that he has never had any form of engagement with Bugri Naabu about the alleged plot to remove the IGP.



However, the report indicated that Supt Gyebi at an in-camera hearing on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, admitted that he had spoken to Bugri Naabu on phone on the matter.



It added that a source at the ad hoc committee of parliament probing the leaked tape stated that Supt Asare also admitted that he called Supt. Gyebi and gave the phone to Bugri Naabu; contrary to Asare’s earlier assertion that Bugri Naabu never spoke with Gyebi on his phone.



Meanwhile, while Daniel Bugri Naabu, has maintained that the leaked audio recording was not doctored, citing developments during the in-camera hearing of the ad hoc committee of parliament investigating the matter.

According to Bugri Naabu, during the private hearing, both Superintendent Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Asare admitted their involvement in the audio and verified the details of the conversations in the leaked tape.



This is in contrast to their earlier stance during the public hearing where they had denied their involvement in the audio.



Bugri Naabu, speaking to the media after the recent in-camera hearing, pointed out the significant shift in the officers' position.



"You were all there when they told the committee in public that I'm a liar, but now before the committee, they have all, including Gyebi, admitted their voices on the tape," he stated.



Bugri Naabu clarified his role in the matter, asserting that as a chief, he does not fabricate falsehoods.

"I was in my office, and then these people came to say the things they said. I felt it was important for state security and for the NPP government to know what they were doing in there, so I recorded them and went to give the tape to the president," citinewsrooom.com quoted him as having said.



Emphasizing his vindication, he stressed, "Now they have all admitted that it is their voice, so I want to clear my name that I am not a liar. And if they come out to challenge anything now, we will play what happened in there for all Ghanaians to hear."



BAI/OGB



