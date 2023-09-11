IGP leaked tapes: Dampare to appear before committee on Tuesday

Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Chairman of the ad-hoc committee investigating the leaked tapes on Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has announced that the police chief will appear before the committee on Tuesday, September 12.

This decision comes as the committee seeks to offer the IGP an opportunity to present his perspective in response to the some allegations raised against him by some of the senior police officers captured on tape in a plot to oust him.



In an interview on JoyNews' The Probe, Samuel Atta Akyea stated, "On Tuesday, all the individuals (Chief Daniel Bugri Naabu, Supt. George L. Asare, (COP) George Alex Mensah, and Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi) … will come back with their lawyers."



He emphasized that "the most prominent person whose name has been bandied about, the IGP himself should also come with his lawyers."



The Chairman clarified that the hearing would be conducted in-camera due to the sensitive nature of the issues involved.



He noted, "some serious allegations have been made in public, but the substance of the allegations has not been made in public. That is to say, the evidential support for those allegations is what we are going to unearth, so which piece of evidence that we'll give to the public that will not hurt national security, we'll exercise that discretion."

Importantly, Chairman Atta Akyea stressed that the committee's objective is not to appoint a new IGP or tarnish the current IGP's reputation. Instead, the committee is committed to ensuring that the IGP is given a fair hearing and an opportunity to address the allegations against him.



He affirmed, "I don't believe it will come there; that the IGP will say that ‘I am not going to come to Parliament,’ when he has a whole opportunity to hallow his name."



Regarding the timing of making the proceedings public, the Chairman suggested a possible three-hour closed session, followed by public disclosure when it is deemed suitable.



However, he underscored that protecting national security remains a top priority in making these decisions.



