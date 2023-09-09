IGP recuses himself from disciplinary process against leaked tape officers - Report

IGP George Akuffo Dampare and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare has recused himself from upcoming disciplinary proceedings against three officers caught in the viral plot to oust him from office.

The three are COP George Alex Mensah, Supt George Asare, and Supt Emmanuel Gyebi.



According to reports, the IGP will not sit through any meetings either at the level of the Police Management Board (POMAB) or the Police Council, if the meeting is related to the proceeding.



Dampare is head of POMAB and also a member of the Police Council which is headed by the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia.



The police service has had a busy week as new variants - videos and audios - of the plot to oust the IGP popped up.



The service announced the interdiction of three officers in relation to the original leaked tape despite an ongoing parliamentary enquiry. The move was largely criticised as premature especially with the ongoing probe by parliament still active.



24 hours after announcing the interdiction, the police said it had suspended its decision to interdict the trio.

In the statement dated September 7, 2023, the service said that although it had earlier announced the interdiction of COP George Alex Mensah, Supt George Asare, and Supt Emmanuel Gyebi, it was rescinding its decision in order not to interfere with the ongoing parliamentary probe into the matter.



“In order not to prejudice the ongoing probe, the Police Administration has suspended their interdiction,” the statement, signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police, said.



The statement also indicated that it will commence investigations into the roles of the three officers caught in the leaked audio by way of disciplinary proceedings.



Earlier, the Ghana Police Service issued a statement to interdict the three police officers, giving reason that it was "to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with police service regulations".



