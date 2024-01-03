IGP saga, IMF bailout, ECOWAS coups: Nigel Gaisie lists 23 correct prophecies of 2023

Prophetic Hill Chapel leader, Nigel Gaisie, on January 1, 2024; revisited prophecies he had released a year ago before releasing that of this year in his annual Watch Night service.

In what has become a tradition, he showed a video reel of what he had prophesied on the first day of 2023 and provided video evidence of how it had manifested during the year.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, Gaisie listed 23 prophecies and attendant confirmation of same to buttress the veracity of his pronouncements.



The incidents he spoke to were largely national in nature but also contained subregional, continental and global matters.



At the local level, he claimed to have rightly predicted losses to COCOBOD and BoG as well as the IMF bailout that the government secured plus a rise in the cost of living.



He also spoke to coups in the subregion as well as incidents relating to the United States and China as well as the earthquake that struck Turkey.



2023 Prophecies That Came To Pass By The Master Prophet Nigel Gaisie.



"I began prophesying while I was in Junior High School, I prophesied through to tertiary. Last Year 2023,I prophesied and majority of these prophecies came to pass.



"National and International Prophecy Confirmation under review. The Voice of God's Prophet will initiate the move of God's Glory on earth. God Still Speaks Daily To his Elect," his intro read.



PROPHECY CONFIRMATION - FULL LIST



PROPHECY 1:



-I see two Financial Institutions Collapse In Ghana



CONFIRMATION:



-Massive Financial Losses at COCOBOD.



-BOG Deepen Ghana's Economic Crisis



PROPHECY 2:



-I saw In The Realms Of The Spirit That Nima Was In Tears



CONFIRMATION:



-Over 200 Structures Near Kwawkudi mosque Demolished



PROPHECY 3:



-I saw alot Of Government Properties on Fire



CONFIRMATION:



-Fire Outbreaks which one of this Disaster claimed the lives of Nine Person



-The was a Total Number of 581 fire Outbreaks were recorded on the first half of the year.



PROPHECY 4:



-I saw China Rise

CONFIRMATION:



-How a rising China Has Remade Global Politics.



PROPHECY 5:



-Another prophecy under the inspiration of the holy spirit through God's servant.



-Media under serious attack,critics were arrested and nearly jailed.



CONFIRMATION:



- 7 times media have been attacked,critics arrested and nearly jailed.



PROPHECY 6



-I see that a leader Of IPOB will be released.I see that all the charges against Him wl be dropped.



TWI NEWS



CONFIRMATION:



-I am not Opposed to nnamdi Kanu's release, governor uzidinma.



Reference:News Central ,Nigeria.



PROPHECY 7:



-Economic Meltdown in the republic of yempenokore and other Cities of the world



-I saw that times were really difficult.



CONFIRMATION



-IMF $3billion,19th time Ghana opted for an IMF loan.



-The Country was on BBC for battling crisis of high debt, inflation and devaluing currency.



-A Protest was aired on the Aljazeera news of protesters demanding central bank quits loosing 3bn dollars on a worst economic crisis on decades.



-Again,the world bank warns of possible recession in various parts of the world



eg: Ukraine,Us,Europe, and china



PROPHECY 8



-I saw a Great Man of God in Nigeria say bye-bye to the world .



CONFIRMATION

-Death Of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya dies at ages 67 according to the social Media account of the church be passed on the united State in August 7.



PROPHECY 10



-I Saw a Notable Lawyer Sleep on his left hand



CONFIRMATION



Report of the passing on of the prominent Lawyer Akoto Ampaw.



PROPHECY 11



-Another Prophecy in the year 2023 was scarcity in basic commodities such as fuel.



-I Saw People Chasing basic Commodities.



CONFIRMATION



-Limited gas supply that triggered a national power outage.



PROPHECY 12



-I Saw The land of America Flag Lowered.



CONFIRMATION



-Colorado officials announced America's Flag to be Lowered in Honor of Victims Killed in a Shooting at Lewiston Maine.



PROPHECY 13



-Pray For France.



CONFIRMATION



Riot In France ,Violent protesters erupt in France and 1000's of Cars Set On Fire.



PROPHECY 14



-I Saw a New King In England



CONFIRMATION



-The Swearing In Of The New King Prince Charles



PROPHECY 15



- There's a Popular Legend or musician Pray for him.



CONFIRMATION

The Passing On of Akwaboa SNR.



PROPHECY 16



-The Lord Took Me To Umofia and I saw Name Called Kyerematen and I saw a Golden Key taken from him .



Alan Kyerematen's Prophecy.



CONFIRMATION



-Alan Kyerematen's loss to Dr. Bawumia for the NPP Flagbearership



PROPHECY 17



-I see a new Political Party birthed on the Asante kingdom.



CONFIRMATION



Alan Kyeremateng's Break away from the NPP



PROPHECY 18



- I see Landfalls across Nations



CONFIRMATION



-Turkey earthquake and that of Syria which was devastating and took the lives of over 47,000 people and 1000's of homes destroyed



-Again earthquake in Morocco which claimed over 1000's lives.



PROPHECY 19



-Nigeria election prophecy



-The Servant of God was led to prophesy,I saw a rising star in Nigeria from the Abia State.



The Lord Said,the most popular person will not win the general elections and history in Nigeria will be repeated again.



An Old Man will Win



CONFIRMATION



-The rigging in the elections



PROPHECY 20



-I Saw a new Female chief justice in Ghana



CONFIRMATION

-The Nomination of Getrude Araba Aasaba Kotonu ,a Chief Justice of the supreme Court as the next chief Justice of Ghana.



PROPHECY 21



-The attack on Niger was in the prophets Write Up On Facebook.



-In the realms of the spirit ,I saw an attack on the Security of a nation in west Africa but I keep seeing the Military uniform,Let intercessors pray



CONFIRMATION



-The security issues in the West Africa



PROPHECY 22



-Again,the prophet of the Lord was led to prophesy about one of the Asante members of Parliament being marked for a fatal accident.Let them pray against it and also check their cars well before they embark on a journey.



CONFIRMATION



-Juaboso MP,Mintah Akandoh allegedly involved in a near death accident.



PROPHECY 23



- The Lord Opened my eyes and I'm seeing in sierra Leone Maada Bio.



If the Security officers go to sleep, they'll wake up to a coup d'etat



CONFIRMATIONS



In sierra Leone 13 Soldiers died after a clash on armed attack in the city.



PROPHECY 24



-Not Forgetting the one that almost came to pass about IGP Dampare hanging his boots.



The most trending One in the year 2023.



These and many more manifested just as the master prophet was led to say by inspiration of the holy spirit.







