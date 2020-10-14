IGP should be bold and turn down resignation of Hayford’s widow - Analyst

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

Policy analyst and development expert, Michael Ebo Amoah has challenged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh to refuse the request by the widow of late Ekow Hayford, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ophelia Hayford as their Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 elections.

This is in line with Section 4 of the Public Elections Regulations 2020, C.I. 127, which states that: “Where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the candidates dies, a further period of 10 days shall be allowed for nominations.”



Her late husband had filed his nomination on Thursday, October 8 before his unfortunate murder Friday dawn on the Abeadze-Dominase-Mankessim road.



But following his death, supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) called on the party’s leadership to choose his widow as his replacement.



The widow has since written to the police announcing her resignation.



But C.I. 76, Regulation 113, says before an officer resigns from the Police Service, one must give 30 days notice.

This, the analysts noted, has not been done hence, the IGP should use this as a test case to reject the application.



He opined that the IGP would not be able to do this because the ruling government will circumvent the law and have the woman’s application approved.



He said this would be an interesting spectacle because the IGP will not have the legal and moral courage to deny the government this application.



"From where I sit and from precedence, and for what we know in this country, I don’t think the IGP can stand on his feet and deny this woman the request to resign.”



Meanwhile, he has opined that COP Kofi Boakye, who is in charge of Legal Affairs at the Police Service, could be bold enough to advise the IGP to turn down this application from the widow.

"You and I would have preferred that this decision would be turned down. But in this situation, the IGP cannot do that. Everybody is looking for favour from the political hierarchy. This is a clear cut opportunity, but it will not happen,” he added.



He said President Akufo-Addo had already cautioned the IGP to deal with the murder case or, he [President] would take action against him.



President Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure that the killers of late Mfantseman MP are apprehended.



He said the murder of Ekow Quansah Hayford, “is a big blow to me and this is why I have made it known to the IGP that if nothing is done about this particular matter, what will happen will happen.”



The President said this during his visit to the bereaved family where he noted that the unfortunate occurrence is a test case for IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh.