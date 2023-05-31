4
IGP storms Tamale at midnight to interact with residents

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: GNA

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare on Sunday (May 28) night stormed the Central Business District of Tamale to interact with some residents, who gathered along the street.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) got to the main town around 22:30hrs GMT, there were groups of people along the street with heavy Police presence from the NEDCo office area to the Access Bank area.

The GNA saw the IGP, flanked by some of his lieutenants, interacting with the people and inquiring their impressions about Police operations in Tamale and what they thought the Police should be doing to deepen collaboration with them to promote law and order.

The IGP’s presence drew large numbers and some of the people were elated seeing him interacting with ordinary people along the street.

As of 22:50hrs GMT when GNA left the main town, the IGP was still in the area interacting with the people.

