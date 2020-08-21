General News

IMANI Africa endorses Akufo-Addo, Mahama debate

President Akufo-Addo with John Dramani Mahama

IMANI Centre for Policy and Education has welcomed the proposed presidential debate between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama ahead of the December 7 polls.

The NDC flagbearer on his campaign tour of the Volta Region called on the President to come for a one-on-one debate if he thinks that he has performed better than the previous administration.



“I am willing to present myself for a debate with President Akufo-Addo any day, anytime, anywhere. And we will settle the matter once and for all,” John Mahama said on Wednesday.



Franklin Cudjoe, the founding President of IMANI Africa welcomed the news and stated that the debate between the two leading candidates will help shift arguments from the two political parties taking credit for projects, to their significance as well as the broader issues.



“There are very important questions that we also need answers to, the value for money [sic] questions and the resource envelope – where the money will be coming from for all these initiatives that the two parties have undertaken,” Franklin Cudjoe said.

“The Akufo-Addo I know does not run from debates. I am sure if he is given the opportunity he will definitely do it,” he added.



Cudjoe suggested further that his outfit is ever ready to host the duo whenever the President accepts the invitation from John Dramani Mahama.



Meanwhile, the NPP has rubbished the former President’s call for a debate stating that the President doesn’t need a debate to explain to Ghanaians what his government has been able to achieve since he was sworn into office on January 7, 2017.



Sammi Awuku told Joy FM, “Ghanaians can see [the] infrastructure for themselves.”

