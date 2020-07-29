General News

IMANI to organise Presidential Debate for candidates of minor political and independent parties

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

IMANI Center for Policy and Education to organize a presidential debate for presidential candidates of minor political parties and independent candidates prior to the 2020 general elections.

The debate which is dubbed "IMANI Presidential Talk for Minor Parties and Independent Candidates in Ghana" will be held in the coming weeks and televised for a larger audience.



According to IMANI, Ghana has over the years focused on only two dominant political parties which are the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

IMANI believes that in view of the high stake in the upcoming 2020 general elections, other political parties unlike the NPP and NDC should be given the needed platform to tell Ghanaian voters about their vision.





