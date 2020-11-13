IPDC is a unifying body – NCCE

Josephine Nkrumah, chairperson of the NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Builsa North District says the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) is a unifying body that will promote peace and resolve conflicts before, during and after the 2020 elections.

According to the NCCE, the Committee would enhance the political, economic and social progression, and stability as it would offer the platform for key stakeholders to engage political parties.



At a stakeholder meeting to reactivate the IPDC in the District, Mr Jeffery Adda, the District Director of the NCCE, said the IPDC would provide an effective platform for key stakeholders to engage political parties.



He said IPDC would act as a buffer zone in the Constituency to stem unnecessary suspicion and anxiety among political parties.



He said the Committee would also provide effective strategies aimed at achieving free, fair and peaceful elections in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections this year.



Mr Adda said the IPDC shall ensure that political parties behave in a manner that was expected of them, and shall also educate the electorates and support political parties to ensure peaceful elections.

He said a key indicator of democracy and good governance in the world was credible and peaceful elections, “However, elections in most developing countries, especially in Africa have not been the best since they bring untold hardship, stress, violence and wanton destruction of lives and property.”



Mr Adda said since Ghana returned to constitutional rule, it had chalked “Impressive record of success, an unprecedented enjoyment of uninterrupted stable democratic rule. As a result, Ghana has been internationally acclaimed as one of the beacons of democratic governance not only in West Africa, but also on the African continent as a whole.”



The Director said there was the dire need to deepen and consolidate the democratic tenets and credentials, adding “Ghana's situation therefore provides enough justification for the re-activation of IPDC.”



“The Commission wishes to express profound gratitude to the European Union for the financial support to the Commission to reactivate this IPDC to promote peace and prevent conflicts that may arise as a result of the 2020 elections.”



Mr David Amoabil Afoko, the Builsa North District Chief Executive, said peace was critical for the development of the District and the country at large, “Wars do not bring development. Political parties bring development, and so when we fight, there will not be peace.

“When you engage in any conversation that is likely to bring any misunderstanding, please disengage to ensure peace. Let’s also pray for the peace of the land,” he advised.



Members of the reactivated IPDC included; Reverend Fr Sebastian Aduko, Chairman of the Committee, Mr Alikali Kunate, Vice Chairman, Mr Adda, Secretary, Mr Robert Adeanze, Treasurer and Mr Rierselle Akanbong, the Organizer of the Committee.



Reverend Fr Aduko on behalf of members of the Committee, said they would continue their work as they used to, and expressed gratitude to members for their efforts in the District to ensure peace over the years.