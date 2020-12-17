Identity of man who shot journalist, others at Ablekuma Central collation centre revealed

Collins Quarcoo walking out of the court premises

About 5 people fell victims to a shooting incident that happened on December 7, the day Ghana went to the polls to vote for a presidential candidate who will govern the country for another 4 years as well as parliamentary candidates.

Among the victims was a journalist, a police officer and party supporters who suffered various degrees of injuries from an unknown man at the Odorkor Police Church which served as the collation centre for Ablekuma Central constituency.



As the events unfold, the name and designation of the suspect has been revealed by his lawyer.



The suspect, named Collins Quarcoo is said to be a national security officer at the Office of the President.



This was brought to bear by his lawyer while defending him in court Thursday, December 17, 2020.



According to him, Collins Quarcoo was assigned on the election day and the gun he had in his possession was given to him by his supervisor.

The lawyer furthered that his client also suffered a mob attack during the incident on December 7.



The National Security operative pleaded not guilty to the charges of handling an offensive weapon, causing unlawful and intentional harm.



He has also been remanded into police custody for engaging in electoral violence.



Meanwhile, one of the victims, thirty-year-old Ibrahim Abass passed away yesterday at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after battling for his life.



The journalist, Pius Kwanin Asiedu of Ghana Newswatch online on the other hand has been suffering from gunshot injuries after he was shot in the leg at the same collation centre.