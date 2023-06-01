If Akufo-Addo is corrupt due to Domelevo's unconstitutional leave ruling then Prof Mills too is – Ama Daaku

Ellen Ama Daaku, NPP communicator

Ellen Ama Daaku has slammed factions in the public saying that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is corrupt because of the Supreme Court ruling that his directive for former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo to proceed on forced leave was unconstitutional.

Ama Daaku, a former National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said that if Akufo-Addo is corrupt for what he did, then the late former President, John Evans Atta Mills, was also corrupt because he did same.



The NPP communicator, who made these claims in a UTV interview, on Thursday, June 1, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, said that the late Prof Mills also asked former Auditor-General Edward Dua Agyeman to proceed on leave.



“If certain things happen and you politicise them, we will also ask questions if the same thing happens to you. When the Supreme Court ruled against your (election) petition, by 7-0, we all heard the insults in this country.



“Today, the court is saying that the removal of Domelevo is unconstitutional, so you’re happy… when the late Atta Mills, may his soul rest in peace, asked Agyeman Dua to proceed on leave, he was hiding something.



“Was Atta Mills corrupt when he asked Agyeman Dua to proceed on leave to prevent him from revealing his misdeeds? … if Nana Addo is corrupt because of this then Atta Mills too is corrupt,” he said in Twi.

It is important to note that no court ruled Atta Mill’s directive for Agyeman Dua to proceed on leave as unconstitutional. In addition, Agyeman Dua, unlike Domelevo, was well beyond his retirement age when he was asked to proceed on his accumulated leave.



Background:



Ghana’s apex court, the Supreme Court, declared as unconstitutional, the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2020, for the former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Demelevo, to proceed on forced leave.



As can be recalled, the president, in a letter dated June 29, 2020, and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the former A-G was directed to take his accumulated leave.



The statement added that “The president’s decision to direct Mr Domelevo to take his accumulated leave is based on sections 20(1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), which apply to all workers, including public office holders such as the Auditor-General.”

But after hearing a case brought before it by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) and eight other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) who described the move as an affront to the independence of the office, the Supreme Court has ruled that the move was unconstitutional.



According to a report by citinewsroom.com, the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Daniel Yao Domelevo in 2020 to take his 169 working days of accumulated leave was null and void.



