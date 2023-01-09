If Alan misses 'golden opportunity' to lead NPP 'he is finished' - NDC lawyer

Alan Kyerematen, outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry

Lawyer Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has averred that outgoing Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen is going into a 'now or never' battle in the race to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its presidential candidate.

Samoa Addo has, however, cautioned that Alan must be careful with the kind of people he surrounds himself with going in to the keely-anticipated flagbearership race.



Speaking on pro-NPP Asaase Radio’s news analysis show, The Forum, on Saturday (7 January) Addo said of the minister's recent resignation, “Alan is one of the few people who has to make a decision based on pragmatism.



“He has a golden opportunity and in life, you need to be careful with the people that surround you and the advice that they give you.”



Addo stressed that if the former diplomat loses this presidential slot opportunity, “he is finished.”



“One of the biggest problems politicians face is the hypocrites around them – the people who support them because of money. The presidential slot is for those who fight for it. And when it comes to politics, you must be street-smart,” he added.

Alan Kyerematen on January 5 tendered in his resignation as minister with the view to focus on his presidential ambition.



Another rumoured contender for the flagbearership race is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Others who are in the race include Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto (yet to declare), Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



The NPP's presidential primary will take place later this year ahead of the busy 2024 election season with the party looking to 'Break The Eight' - reference to the 8-year cycle where a ruling party loses power as has been the case since 1992.



