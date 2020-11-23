If I’ve not disappointed you, give me four more – Akufo-Addo begs Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians to give him another term if the work he has done so far is not disappointing.

The President was addressing a rally at Anyinam in the Atiwa East Constituency in the Eastern Region as part of his two-day tour of the Eastern Region.



He noted that since Ghana started under the fourth republic, the people of the Nkawkaw Constituency and Atiwa West Constituency have been loyal to the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and therefore used the opportunity to thank them for their unwavering support since 1992.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to call on them to vote massively for him in the impending election.

“Since we started voting in Ghana under the fourth republican constitution, Nkawkaw and the Kwahu state have stayed with the NPP and I am here to say a big thank for your loyalty,” the President said.



“I wish to further submit to you that if my work over the last four years has been pleasing to you and I have not disappointed you, then I plead with you to vote massively for me to continue all the good works I have started,” he added further.