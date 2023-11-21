If I write to dismiss all of you, who will vote? - NPP secretary's old video pops up

Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP General Secretary

In the wake of the November 20 formal dismissal of four New Patriotic Party (NPP) members for breaching the party regulations on supporting sponsored candidates, a video of General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong has been circulated.

The scribe is in the studios of Wontumi Radio advocating for the closing of ranks and keeping a united front with the aim of winning the 2024 elections.



"As for me, even if someone is doing something that irks me badly, I will contain and entertain them because of the goal ahead of me, which is winning the 2024 elections.



"If I write a letter today to sack all of you from the party, who will vote?" he stressed while stating that as a game of numbers, elections needed everyone on board.



Kodua made the comments prior to the November 4, 2023 flagbearer race of the NPP, which contest was won by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Barely two weeks on, Kodua signed a dismissal letter of the four leading members for openly pledging their support for Alan Kyerematen, former trade minister, who is running in the 2024 presidential election.

The four dismissed members are Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Yaw Buaben Asamoa and Boniface Abubakar-Saddique.



Their principal resigned from the NPP after the first round of the flagbearer race citing intimidation of his supporters and lack of level playing field.



Adorye shared the video of Kodua's unity talk after his dismissal was announced.



