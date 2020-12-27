‘If conditions demand that we eliminate rats like you, we will’ – Manasseh receives death threat

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Freelance Investigative Journalist

Manasseh Azure Awuni, a freelance investigative journalist, has received an email from an unknown person threatening to eliminate him like a rat after he published his latest article titled “ERRORtoral Commission and Akufo-Addo’s coup d’état’.

In the said article, the journalist tried to explore the anomalies with the Techiman South parliamentary results which are in contention and the EC's denial of the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) areas their fundamental human right to equal representation in Parliament.



Manasseh Azure suggested that if these issues are not solved urgently, it will be tantamount to a “coup against the legislative arm of government.”



Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile, Manasseh Azure Awuni disclosed that the latest threat came in the form of an email where the sender stated that he [Manasseh] was “lucky to still be walking a free man.”



He said the mail further read:



“Let me tell you Manasseh or whatever you call yourself, we the good citizens of Ghana will not sit down for a few miscreants like you to destroy that beautiful country. If condition demands that we eliminate rats like you, we will not relent on our oars to do exactly that.



“We are monitoring the present situation in the country very closely, and when it gets out of hand, we shall move in swiftly to ensure that we eliminate you to bring finality to these brouhahas going on.”

Manasseh Azure Awuni added that the mail referenced the shooting to death of the investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale by some unknown assailants.



“We shall come after you very soon. I know and firmly believe that it is cowards who die many times before their death but a perceived brave journalist like you is going to fight like a warrior, fighting in the battle of power. But don’t forget Ahmed Suale’s death, let that blood which was sacrificed to pacify the spirit of our ancestors serve as a reminder for you. Always, when you take a pen and write an article remember your colleagues’ death…”



The latest email threatening the journalist could not be the first. In 2017, Manasseh Azure Awuni reported to the CID Headquarters, where he was referred to the Cyber Security Unit of the Ghana Police Service about a similar death threat he had received via text for doing his professional duty.



The threat continued and in 2019, due to another death threat, he had to relocate temporarily to South Africa to save his life.



Police protection was offered to him by Albert Kan-Dapaah, the National Security Minister.



Manasseh Azure Awuni said he has already made known the said email that he received to some top police officers and will formally report the threat and submit the full content of the email to the police.