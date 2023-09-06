If we're not careful, Alan's withdrawal will completely destroy the NPP - Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is a founding member of the NPP

One of the founding fathers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has said that the party could be headed for complete destruction if care is not taken.

Reacting to the news of the withdrawal of Alan Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, from the NPP flagbearer race, he said that such developments send signals that the democratic pillars of the ruling party are being weakened.



Speaking in a TV3 NewDay interview on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said that the NPP’s handling of the Alan case will determine if it does not return to its former years of political hiatus or not.



“I would say that Alan leaving the group at this time has weakened the democratic pillars of the party, and if we’re not careful, the party will be totally destroyed and we shall find ourselves in 1978 and 1979,” he said.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe also stated that the new trend in the NPP where some of its members are dispatched daily to defend the indefensible is worrying.



He added that it is more concerning that these things are happening under the era of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president of the country, and technically, leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Why do I say the party has been destroyed? We have a lot of new faces in the party who daily come on the airwaves to defend the indefensible. It is very disheartening. This party has always got a succession plan and that brings the point to Alan being stabbed in the back.

“And it’s unfortunate that that’s being done by my friend, Nana Akufo-Addo. Now, when we came out of the wilderness, during the era of Jerry John Rawlings, one thing was quite clear, that we had to get somebody who was that popular at that time, so that we can have a strong political force against Rawlings’ party,” he added.



Alan Kyerematen withdrew from the flagbearer race on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, citing the intimidation of delegates in the recently held Super Delegates Conference, among others, as some of the reasons that informed his decision to drop out of the race.



