If you don't vote for me, Ashantis will vote Alan - Ken Agyapong to NPP delegates

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

A New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that the party would lose Ashanti votes should they allow him to fail in the upcoming November 4 primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the politician, members of the NPP think that Alan Kyerematen is not important to the party but he disagrees, rather believing that the latter is important to the country.



With this, Kennedy Agyapong believes that all the strong Ashanti NPP members will give their votes to Alan should he lose the primaries.



Kennedy further appealed to the delegates of the NPP to vote for him to become the flagbearer of the party to lead them to victory come 2024.



He said this during his Showdown walk in the Ashanti Region over the weekend.



“Whether you like it or not, if you don’t vote for Ken Agyapong, all the traditional Ashantis will vote for Alan. All of them will vote for Alan. Those who are insulting Alan, those who think Alan is not relevant. Think Alan is not relevant in Ashanti Region. If Alan is not relevant in NPP, Alan is relevant in Ghana here,” Ken said.



Alan Kyerematen withdrew from the flagbearer race of the NPP and subsequently resigned from the party to contest as an independent candidate.

This leaves the contenders of the NPP presidential race to four, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



These four will lock horns in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries slated for November 4, 2023.







