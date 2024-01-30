If you know Otumfuo's true status, you won't compare him to anybody – Chief cautions politicians

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

A member of the Kumasi Traditional Council has issued a warning to politicians, urging them to refrain from comparing the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to any other figure.

The council member emphasized that the value and significance of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II surpasses those of any individual in the world.



This caution came during a meeting held at the Manhyia Palace on January 29, 2024, where the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, was summoned for questioning over disrespectful comments made against the Asantehene.



Addressing the politicians present, the chief stressed the need to engage with politicians from all parties, asserting that many of them are unaware of the value that the Asantehene brings to the nation.



“We have to speak to the politicians, not only NPP or NDC but all of them. They don't know the value that Asantehene possesses and they don't know what they have gotten in this country, they don't know because if they do, they will never compare him to anybody in this world,” he said.



During his submission, the chief drew attention to the uniqueness of the Asantehene's throne, stating, "The stool that we sit on is not a stone but pure gold. Those abroad are sitting on stones, but for us, it is pure gold. And who brought that gold? God sent it from above to this earth,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Asanteman Traditional Council has struck out the case brought against Chairman Wontumi.



Chairman Wontumi was cleared after his accuser, Kokosuhene, Nana Kwaku Duah, was advised to abstain from bringing political issues to the Manhyia Palace.



Chairman Wontumi was declared wanted by the second-highest decision-making body of the Asante Kingdom, whose membership is limited to traditional leaders after he made comments that ruffled their feathers.



It will be recalled that during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti Region, Wontumi reportedly had an altercation with the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua, where he made some comments regarded as challenging the authority of the Asantehene.





