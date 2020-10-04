Ignorant people should stop mocking Mahama's morgue promise - Imam defends

Chief Imam for Bomaa, Imam Musah Salifu

Chief Imam for Bomaa, a notable farming community in the Ahafo Region, Imam Musah Salifu has asked 'ignorant' minds to desist from condemning John Dramani Mahama’s promises of building mortuaries for Zongo communities.

According to him, the promise in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto was a plea the Imams Association made to the former president when he was soliciting the needs of the people in drafting the manifesto.



The Imam noted that over the years, dead bodies of Muslims have not been treated well; therefore mortuaries in their communities will not be misplaced.



“We made the request for the mortuary because of how our bodies have been treated over the years so they added it to the manifesto. People who are ignorant about how we bury our dead should stop talking about things they do not know.” He lashed out at critics in a video sighted by MyNewsGh.com

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has been heavily criticized for promising to build morgues for the Zongo communities across the country.



The New Patriotic Party has said that unlike John Dramani Mahama who thinks building morgues are what the Zongo Communities need, they will improve access to education in order to eradicate poverty.