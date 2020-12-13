Ignore Inusah Fuseini’s ill-advice to form a parallel government - Mahama urged

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Legal luminary, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare alias Kwaku Azar has urged the former President and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama not to heed the ill-advice of Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP) Alhaji Inusah Fuseini.

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini is on record to have advised the former President not to waste time with a legal battle in the results of the just-ended election but declare himself as the President and form a parallel government.



“I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself President and forms a parallel government. And if he was minded to take my views, he should declare himself President and set up a parallel government. The impunity of this government which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it,’ he said on Accra-based Pan African TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com



But reacting to the stance by the Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare alias Kwaku Azar has urged the former President not heed to the call by the Honorable Member of Parliament.

Prof. Azar as he is popularly known said “There is no room for forming a parallel government in this country. We operate under a Constitution and it provides a clear process for disputing election results. Ex-President John Dramani Mahama should ignore the ill-advice of honourable Inusah Fuseini and continue to follow the law”.



He added further that “by the same token, it does harm to the republic when NDC party members refer to his excellency as President-elect. Only the person certified as winner of the elections is President-elect and in this case it is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. This was the position I took in 2012, is the position I am taking now and is the position all of us should commit to take now and the foreseeable future”.



