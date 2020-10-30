Ignore false reports that we were denied entry into Manhyia Palace - LPG Veep

Founder of Liberal Party of Ghana, Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Running mate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Margaret O’Brien Sarfo has refuted media reports that the presidential candidate Mr. Kofi Akpaloo was prevented from entering the Manhyia Palace over a breach of protocols.

She told Kwabena Agyapong on RainbowRadio 87.5Fm that their political opponents are the ones twisting the story for their selfish political interest.



Some media reports have said that the Manhyia Palace on Thursday denied members of the Liberal Party of Ghana entry.



The reports indicated that the candidate was denied entry for failure to conform to necessary protocols.



But reacting to the story, the running g mate disclosed they were originally scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene but the meeting was later canceled at the last hour because the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II lost a sub-chief.



She said the party had prepared to meet with the traditional leader but the information announcing the cancellation came late.

She added the Palace asked to come today, Friday, October 30, 2020, but their planned events could not favour them.



The running mate told the host they would not be able to go today because the team has moved to Sunyani.



She admitted they arrived at the Place based on the date they were given but the message that came to reschedule the meeting with Otumfuo came late.



The businesswoman has also expressed optimism that their chances in winning the December 7, elections are very high.



"Ghanaians are disappointed in the NDC and NPP. LPG is the only alternative to transform Ghana. We stand a very good chance of winning.”