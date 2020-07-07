Politics

#ImWithHer: Ghanaians rally behind Prof. Opoku-Agyemang on social media

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s choice of running mate towards the December 2020 elections, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has fully been welcomed by Ghanaians.

A section of Ghanaians took to social media on July 6, 2020, to express their ‘unwavering support’ to Prof. Opoku-Agyeman as it is quite rare in the country’s setting for a woman to achieve such feats in politics.



Trending on Twitter for over 4 hours is #ImWithHer.



Should Mahama win the election, Prof. Opoku-Agyeman will be Ghana’s first female Vice-president.



According to some social media users, Professor Opoku-Agyeman is not just a woman, but also a competent person and should be pushed to the highest level.



For the section of Ghanaians championing women empowerment, Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s selection as Mahama’s running mate is another breakthrough for their agenda.

During her tenure, the admission requirements into our colleges of education were reviewed enabling those who had D7 in their core subjects to be offered admissions.This has made it possible for more teachers to be trained intend reducing unemployment. #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/3Zw8DkxiMr — Knowledge Delasi (@KnowledgeDelasi) July 7, 2020

Y'all Should ask Buabeng Asamoah if this is the woman he was referring to?



An intelligent woman with wisdom

Her kind is rare on the other side.



Buabeng Asamoah should watch this and learn how to respect women because women play important role !#women4JANE2020#ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/86BGZ2SjY1 — #Women4JANE2020???????????????? (@JMbapeppy) July 7, 2020

I'm for a female vice president #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/LxOKTH7J8W — Paa Kwesi Ndoum (@CitizenSawaJnr) July 7, 2020

#ImWithHer

She brings decency, honesty, integrity, respect and sanity to the office of the vice president. pic.twitter.com/9FrFVuEZ7t — NanaYaa Prempeh (@PrempehNanayaa) July 7, 2020

This is about the future of the country #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/R2z5gJZWEk — Jane and John (@ProfJaneandJohn) July 7, 2020

If your ward or sibling attend any of these schools, thank Obaatanpa Naana! #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/so6jvrxzfh — #Kwame Rikki ???????????????????????? (@ricword4u) July 7, 2020

I have read how Prof Jane Naana Opoku is not a threat. Yet, she’s forced the NPP to organize an emergency Presser to spew propaganda. I says she’s not only a threat but can win with JM. #ImWithHer — ???? (@Bridget_Otoo) July 6, 2020

This is a clear message that The dignity of the office of a Vice president will be restored ???????? #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/nuXZXIUk4L — Jo-sly Mcbiden (@JMcbiden) July 7, 2020

At least we are not going to hear about how Prof. Slept her way to the top. How she’s only a pretty face! #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/B7LG14ghNs — ???? (@Bridget_Otoo) July 6, 2020

An impeccable Woman of Substance,high morals and Standard. The First Female Vice President of Ghana.#ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/lzHMROjTMe — Kofi Dery (@RichDery) July 7, 2020

John Mahama's running mate Prof. Jane Opoku Agyeman is far best than this current veep Bawumia.???????? Mr. Talkative with no action pic.twitter.com/Bcn98HYAPK — Paa Kwesi Nduom (@paakwesinduomjr) July 6, 2020

Woman got everything to become a president ????????????????#ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/kFqOAxEUXt — Patrick obiba baidoo?????????????????????????????? (@ObibaBaidoo) July 7, 2020

Our political landscape has just witnessed a magnificent change. This win isn’t solely for women but men who believe in women as well. Wholeheartedly, #ImWithHer. In fact, I’m glad #itsher. What a great moment to be alive. #GodFearingMother. — Frederick Brooks™ (@poetbrooks) July 7, 2020

MASTERSTROKE !!



Thank You John Dramani Mahama and elders of our great party for the bold decision to nominate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



It is the Dawn of a New Era !!!



For the Love of Ghana ????????, Let’s #DoIt4GH #ImWithHer #JohnMahama2020 pic.twitter.com/j3nm7w0Dw4 — #WeAreTheRevolution ???????? (@edemagbana) July 7, 2020

#ImWithHer cos she bring back the respect the VP office hitherto used to command! No more clowns in that office! — Black Jesus ???????????????? ???????? (@teri_devon) July 7, 2020

