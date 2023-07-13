In Ghana, if you don’t shout, you don’t get heard – Distraught son of former chief

0
Thu, 13 Jul 2023

A distraught son of the late former Paramount Chief of the Somey Traditional Area, Togbui Hor II, has explained why he has been very vocal about what he describes as the insensitivity of his people in Agbozume.

Courage Kwame Azumah and his siblings have been fighting since 2012, when their father died, to ensure that their family house remains in their name.

This is because that house, although a personal property of their late father, has served as the palace of paramountcy since 1971 when the late chief took over as chief.

Speaking with the host of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, Etsey Atisu, the frustrated son of the late chief stressed that he has done everything humanly possible to get the people of Agbozume to see reason in their plea but none seems to have worked so far.

“I’m now talking because in Ghana; I’m not even talking – I’m shouting because in Ghana if you don’t shout, you don’t get heard. The first thing is I don’t money to go and hire a lawyer to take them on though my brothers say they have a case in court claiming the ownership of the house.

“… I wrote to Togbe Afede, that time he was the Volta Regional President before he became the National Chiefs president. He knows me personally and I know him personally… they were letters that I sent but I didn’t get any response. I wrote to Togbui Gabusu II although I didn’t have the opportunity to meet him… but I’ve sent letters to many chiefs, actually about 10…” he explained.

Courage also said that all he and his siblings want is for that house to continue to remain in their family name and that if they were looking to foment trouble, they could have caused a commotion about who succeeds their late father.

Watch the full interview below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
