In my time, 'kpa kpa kpa' brought money - Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

There will be no voter apathy in this year’s elections as Ghanaians have realised their lives were better under the administration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) than it is under President Nana Akufo-Addo today, former President John Dramani Mahama has said.

Mr Mahama said voter apathy led to his defeat in 2016 but Ghanaians are eager now to come out on December 7 to cast their votes in his favour due to the hardships they are experiencing under the NPP government.



Speaking to BBC Pidgin ahead of the December 7 polls, Mr Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the main opposition NDC and seeking a comeback, said: “In my time, we were selling petrol for GHS14 a gallon. This government said it was too expensive and life was hard, they made drivers demonstrate, so, our people began to think this our government is wicked for selling petrol at GHS14 per gallon but today, they sell one gallon of petrol at GHS24 under this administration.

“So, those things worked on voter conscience, so, it led to voter apathy; so, 2016, there was a lot of apathy in our party but now they’ve realised the NDC was doing well because the time JM was in government, they had money; you do ‘kpa kpa kpa’ small you get some small money but now you do ‘kpa kpa kpa kpa kpa kpa’ nothing will come.



“So, now, our party people who didn’t vote in 2016 are saying they’ve sold their coloured TV for black and white, so, this time they are all ready to come out and vote for the NDC to come back to power.”