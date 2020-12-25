Incoming Parliament should put Ghana first - Methodist Church

The Most Reverend Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church

The Most Reverend Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana has urged both sides of the incoming Parliament to put Ghana first in their deliberations in the house.

He said there was no need for Parliamentarians to antagonise one another in the next Parliament that had been described as a hung parliament to the detriment of the very people they represented.



“So my plea to our Parliamentarians is that Ghana should be first, the nation should be first, the people of Ghana must be first and let us eschew all parochial ideas and sentiments but look the broader way of bringing good to the nation Ghana.



Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra, Rev Boafo, who is also as the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, said a hung parliament, in which no political party was able to win enough seats to secure an overall majority, should rather unite the members.



Recounting how Ghana had been touted as a beacon of democracy over the years, he cautioned that the aftermath of elections 2020 should not take the nation back.



He said the hung Parliament this time, therefore, should enable the people to head for the best for the nation, “because our arguments, our passing of bills and everything will be weighed such that it would be to the good of our nation”.

He said to be able to achieve the best from the situation, there was a need for peaceful co-existence, as a people with one destiny and with a common course.



“All that we will argue about should be that which, at the end of the day, will inure to our development as a nation. Let Parliament be a place where we can all begin to trust and know that they are for the good of the people of Ghana,” Rev Boafo added.



He stated that the Parliamentarians should also see to it that what they come out with would help every one of the people, saying, “this is not the time to be fighting or creating acrimonies and divisions amongst us.”



Rev Boafo said since elections were over, and Ghanaians had elected their representatives, “let us unite as one people, as Ghanaians, and let us do away with all ethnocentric ideas but come with the mindset that we have been elected to see to the growth, the development and the advancement of Ghana our motherland.



“From the Methodist Headquarters, we wish you well and pray for God’s strength, guidance, and guide to the President and all the Parliamentarians. May you be filled with strength from on High, and be granted with the courage to stand for the near nation Ghana.”