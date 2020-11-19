Incompetent Adwoa Safo has failed, kick her out - LPG candidate

Incumbent Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwaa Safo

The parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) in the Dome Kwabenya constituency, Kofi Asante Kwachie, has taken a swipe at the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwaa Safo, describing her as incompetent.

The candidate says the MP has failed the people in the constituency despite the several assurances she gave them.



Appearing on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the candidate further accused the MP of neglecting her job as MP and lack of accountability.



The MP, he said, does not engage her constituents and does not even have an office in the constituency to attend to the needs of her constituents.



He, therefore, wants to be given the nod as the next MP to being developed to the constituency.

He touched on poor roads as the major challenge confronting the residents saying an LPG administration will repair all the poor roads in the constituency after winning political power.



He is also promising job opportunities for the youth to resolve the rate of unemployment in the area.



His office would also initiate a soft loan scheme for traders and business persons in the constituency so they can expand.



