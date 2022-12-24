0
Increasing taxes on alcoholic beverages will lead to drug abuse – Association

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradionline.com

The Ghana Drunkards Association has spoken out against plans to raise the tax on alcoholic beverages.

According to the Association, such a move would present difficulties for the country. The Association’s president, Moses Dry Bone, stated that the decision to raise alcoholic beverage taxes could lead to an increase in drug abuse cases.

He contended that people who believe the cost of alcohol is prohibitively expensive would turn to cheaper drugs.

He stated that such people would go to pharmacies and other drug stores to purchase these drugs and substitute them.

He also warned that the move could lead to job losses. He stated that if the price of alcohol rises, businesses may go out of business.

As a result, he has urged the government to reverse its decision to raise taxes on alcoholic beverages.

He said, ”any decision to increase taxes on alcoholic beverages would increase drug abuse, increase the rate of unemployment in Ghana, and so, we are appealing to the government to reconsider that decision”.

Source: rainbowradionline.com
