Independent parliamentary candidate blackmailing us - NPP Chair

Mr Frank Anim Bediako, the Asene Akroso Manso Constituency Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused the independent parliamentary candidate, who broke ranks with the party, Mr Owusu Boateng, of blackmailing the party ahead of this year’s elections.

He told Kwabena Prah Jnr (The Don) on the Ghana Yensom show on Accra100.5FM on Thursday, 6 July 2020 that Mr Owusu Boateng is making the party unpopular in the constituency by peddling falsehood against the Member of Parliament for the area.



Mr Owusu Boateng had earlier told The Don that the MP had been firing gunshots at some centres in the about-ending voter registration exercise.



But Mr Anim Bediako said this allegation is not true.

“The gunshot claim he is talking about never happened during the registration exercise, this is something that happened about nine months ago and there were some attacks on the MP,” he said.



“It beats my imagination why somebody will use that incident that occurred nine months ago to make a case today against the MP that he fired gunshots at registration centres, that is not true”, he insisted.



“He is only seeking to make the party unpopular but he won’t succeed.”

