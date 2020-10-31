Infrastructural deficiency affecting livelihood of fisher-folks - NDC

NDC running-mate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Running-mate has said the lack of infrastructure was negatively affecting the livelihood of fisher-folks in the country.

She said most fishermen and fishmongers were compelled to preserve their landings by saltation and smoking and those that should not even be preserved that way.



Prof Opoku-Agyeman addressing party supporters at Kpando Torkor as part of her tour of the Volta Region, said she appreciated the toil that the fishermen and fishmongers went through to provide for all Ghanaians since she was a beneficiary of their hard work.



She added that fisher folks were a special group of people who did not need government intervention in training their children to take up after them in their line of profession and that the little they needed was the provision of appropriate infrastructure to be appreciated.



"They are not asking for much except facilities to preserve what we all eat" Prof Opoku- Agyemang stressed. She said the NDC party had in the past proven to be the most caring government and that infrastructure such as landing beaches, schools and hospitals were testaments to that effect.



“We are a government that cares and the infrastructure we have built speaks for itself."

She said politics was not about arrogance but rather advancing the course of every society and the government should be responding to the needs of the people by filling the gaps in infrastructure.



"Politics is not about being arrogant, being insulting, being prosecuted, tearing families apart...it's about bringing all of us together", Prof. Opoku-Agyemang added.



Mrs Della Sowah, NDC Member of Parliament, Kpando appreciated the people of the Constituency for their continuous support to the party.



She said the NDC party had and would always have developmental plans for the people of Kpando and all that the party needed was their massive votes in the upcoming elections.



Mrs Sowah said there were plans to ease the burden on the fisher-folks in the fishing community of Torkor in the next NDC administration.