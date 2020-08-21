General News

Infrastructure debate: Let me face Akufo-Addo – NDC MP begs Mahama

John Mahama wants to have a debate with Akufo-Addo over their infrastructure records

Derek Essiful Bekoe, the Member of Parliament for Upper West Akyem has appealed to the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani to allow him to debate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the infrastructure record of the two parties.

In the aftermath of Bawumia’s infrastructure address, John Mahama has thrown a challenge to Akufo-Addo to avail himself for a debate on the infrastructure development of the two parties.



“I am willing to present myself for a debate with President Akufo-Addo any day, anytime, anywhere. And we will settle the matter once and for all,” he said on Wednesday.



But the government has responded to Mahama’s challenge with deputy Information Minister Pius Hadzide describing it as “pointless and unnecessary”.



“It is a desperate and smart way of Mr Mahama to run away from a discussion or debate that is already ongoing on the infrastructure of the first term of every administration.”



Amid the ongoing discussion about whether the debate should be held, Derick Bekoe has offered himself as the man deserving of engaging the president.

Bekoe says that Mahama will be killing an ant with a sledgehammer if he decides to take on Akufo-Addo himself.



He said on Okay FM that the infrastructure accomplishment of the NDC government of 2012-2016 is so obvious that the party’s flagbearer needed not to debate Akufo-Addo himself.



“The debate should be between me and the president. Let’s take it district by district. Under the Mahama administration, we did a lot of projects. The biggest improvements ever done in the country was witnessed under Mahama. Nana Addo should accept the debate”.



“Mahama shouldn’t worry himself, he should allow me to do it on his behalf. When we brought our green book, they disputed some of them so they should avail themselves for the debate”.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.