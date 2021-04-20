Insecurity at Kasoa: We need soldier barracks – Residents cry to govt

As a measure to curtail the high spate of criminal activities and vices at Kasoa, a border town between Greater Accra and the Central region, some residents have appealed to government to establish military barracks in the area.

Taking turns on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud, some residents posited that they continually live in fear due to constant attacks by armed robbers, rapists and other perpetrators of crimes.



They among other things indicated that more often than not, Police in the area are overrun by the criminals. Some others also noted that their pleas usually fall on deaf ears when they lodge complaints to the security apparatus.



“…it’s not safe at night for residents who live at Kasoa… We need Police and soldiers to perform combined patrols in order to curb the incessant attacks on us,” a resident intimated on #SayItLoud.



“…A police station is not enough. We actually need soldier barracks at Kasoa. They should convert the Police station under the bridge to soldier barracks, deploy about 500 soldiers to maintain order around here, a trader at the Kasoa market around CBD also noted.



There has been a surge in criminal activities in Kasoa, climaxing these was the murder of a 10-year-old pupil by his teenage friends for ritual money purposes.



The suspects, 15 and 17 years old lured the victim and killed him in cold blood in order to present his body to a fetish priestess with whom they had made prior arrangements with.

The incident generated a national outcry with many calling for the security situation at Kasoa and the country, in general, to be revamped to quell criminal activities.



It also rekindled the conversation about the get-rich-quick syndrome by the youth and how the phenomena can be curtailed.



Listen to their submissions below:







