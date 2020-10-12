Insecurity in Ghana alarming – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former Ghanaian leader John Mahama is urging the Akufo-Addo government to deal with the growing spate of violent crimes and dastardly robberies in the country.

The NDC flagbearer said there is rising insecurity in the country and it must be quickly tackled by the government.



Mr. Mahama made the call on the back of the killing of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Quansah Hayford, and his driver.



Mr. Hayford was killed on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road by suspected armed robbers on Friday, October 9, 2020.



The NDC flagbearer in a Facebook post to commiserate with his family also urged the security agencies to speedily investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.



“I have received the shocking news of the death of Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford, MP for Mfantseman in a reported armed robbery attack. My condolence to his family. This is the most despicable act, and we all look forward to the security agencies investigating and arresting those involved and bringing them speedily to justice.

“There is a growing climate of insecurity in Ghana. Dastardly armed robberies and violent crime have become a common occurrence. I urge the government and the security agencies to do more to protect the Ghanaian people.”



He further said, “It’s probably also time to look at the provision of armed police guards for our MPs.”



Tributes have been pouring in after the incident which has left many Ghanaians in shock.



Political campaigning in the Mfantseman Constituency of the Central Region has been suspended for three days following the death of the lawmaker.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said in a statement that the decision is in honour of the late Ekow Quansah Hayford who was shot and killed by unknown assailants at about 1 am on Friday.

“We write to communicate the decision of the NDC PC for Mfantseman –Odziifo James Essoun – to suspend his campaigns in the Constituency until Monday in honour of the death of the sitting NPP MP/PC”, a statement from the NDC read.



“[We] strongly call on the Police to do everything in their power to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime and let the law deal ruthlessly with them”, the statement further continued.



“In expressing our utmost condolences to the good people of Mfantseman, we call on the NPP government of H. E. Nana Akufo Addo to arrest the poor security situation across the country”, it added.



The incident comes after some NDC campaign team members were attacked by armed robbers on the Hemang-Ejuratia road in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday.



At least four persons were attacked in the process.