Instances social media 'roars', trends made a difference in Ghana

Animated designs of Major Mahama, the Kafaba lynching and the current situation of Ray Styles

Aside the usual moments of trolls and gimmicks, social media platforms have over the years given users quite significant reasons to remain hooked.

Though trolls have forced some renowned personalities to delete their accounts, it is also undeniable that some people have made good use of their technology tool.



From internet businesses to advocacies and intervention efforts, social media in recent times has been a hub for raising funds and canvassing support for social interest issues.



GhanaWeb in this piece brings you some moments social media proved to be a more useful tool than we ever thought.



1. The 10 cedi for Davelyn trend



In November 2019, the sad story of a widow, Madam Dorcas and her daughter, Davelyn caught the attention of social media users and subsequently led to the creation of a trend which largely contributed to welfare of the two.



Eight-year-old Davelyn was 90% blind and autistic, not only that she was also deaf and had a hole in her heart which was gradually sipping her life.



Moments after veteran journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah appealed to Ghanaians for support, those on social media managed to take up the course and created a trend, #10cediforDavelyn to raise about GHC50,000 to save her life.



Until the said amount was exceeded, the trend did not fall off the charts. In fact, at the end about $9,000 was raised for Davelyn.





2. Justice for Nanabaa



After the gruesome lynching of a 90-year-old woman alleged to have been a witch, social media used their power, usually termed as ‘court of public opinion’ to vehemently condemn the act and call for sanctions against perpetrators.



Akua Denteh was lynched in broad day light in Kafaba, Gonja East District of the Northern Region.



Following the massive social media condemnation of the act, fliers and designs were created in support of advocacies against mob justice. The president subsequently paid a visit to the enclave and heavily castigated the act. Through the Ministry of Gender, plans were initiated to close all witch camps across the country.



Justice demanded by Ghanaians on social media is currently in the process of being served as the key suspects have been arrested and arraigned.





In another unexpected event, the very soft spot of social media was struck once again on August 20, 2020 when pictures of renowned pencil artiste, Emmanuel Apraku hit social media.The almost unrecognizable state of the artiste was hard to ignore. It later turn out that he had been diagnosed with a liver disease for which he needed financial assistance to the tune of £40,000.

The message was indeed spread far and wide by social media and at the end of the day the initial amount was exceeded.



As a matter of fact, social media users managed to draw the attention of the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who in response donated $20,000 to the course. Over $67,000 was raised in the span of about two days to help Emmanuel Apraku.





Trust me, #DropThatChamber goes beyond people’s anger over the construction of a new parliament.



There’s a deep-seated distrust for politicians and the government as a whole right now.



Social media in Ghana has not only been a platform for social interest issues. Political and courses for national interest has been paramount as well.In July 2019 when parliamentarians, particularly those on the majority side of the house were intensely canvassing and lobbying for the construction of a new parliamentary chamber, Ghanaians also took to social media to fight the agenda.The heat from Ghanaians on social media with the tag #Dropthatchamber indeed caused government to drop the construction of the 450-seater parliamentary chamber which was valued over $200 million.Celebrities, CSOs, students, policy think tanks joined the trend to block government’s plans.

5. Dumsor Vigil



In case you missed it, another proud social media moment was in the period of erratic power supply under the John Dramani Mahama administration.



Led by Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, messages about a vigil and march was smoothly disseminated to thousands of Ghanains and in a brief period, a mammoth crowd formed at the entrance of the University of Ghana to protest against the erratic power supply which then had been christened “Dumsor.”



This event was held on May 16, 22015 and was massively attended by over 5,000 Ghanaians.



Did it yield result? Well, yes it yielded results, not immediate but in 2016 the ‘Dumsor’ menace was tackled. It was indeed a proud moment for Ghanaian youth.





Following the gruesome lynching of military officer, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama Ghanaians using their various social media handles roared and screamed for justice.The gruesome video of his attack was somehow shared on social media platforms.

With several people on board, some faces in the videos were subsequently identified and arrested in due course.



The love and support did not end there as there was immense show of affection and cordiality at his funeral. It was well attended by thousand of Ghanaians. The mass condemnation of the act also led to advocacies targeting at ending mob and instant justice.





Though George Floyd’s murder did not happen anywhere near the territories of Ghana, Ghanaians managed to throw their weight and support behind the #BlackLivesMatter trend which resurrected after his death.George Floyd, a black man died after white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes with any remorse of affection.The news spread far and wide and caused massive protests across the world and Ghana was not excluded. As a matter of fact, a funeral was held for George Floyd in Ghana.