Institutions, individuals invited to contribute to memory of JJ Rawlings

Late former President Jerry John Rawlings

The office of late former President Jerry John Rawlings informs institutions and individuals, who wish to contribute tributes to the memory of the former statesman to forward such tributes to the office.

The tributes should be emailed to tributes@jjrawlingsmemorial.org.



An official statement signed by Mr Kobinah Andoh Amoakwa, Head of Communications Directorate of the former President, said the deadline for submissions is Saturday, December 5, 2020.



"Members of the public who have memorabilia or photographs that can help preserve the memory of our departed hero should kindly share such material through email or contact the office on 0302231911/0264444464 to arrange for collection," the statement added.



It said: "The public is also to note that the book of condolence opened by the State to honour the memory of former President Rawlings has been extended by one week. Ghanaians are invited to the Accra International Conference Centre to pay their respects".

"Relations, friends and institutions who wish to commiserate with the family are also invited to call to schedule appointments for such visits," it added.







