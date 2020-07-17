General News

Insults thrown at Opoku-Agyemang unacceptable - Koku Anyidoho

CEO of Atta Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho

The Founder and CEO of Atta Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho, says the attacks and insults, thrown at the running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama were unfortunate and unnecessary.

Although he declined to comment on the selection of the running mate whether it was a good ticket for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), he said the insults were not the best.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that all the vituperations spewed against the professor were highly acceptable.



"As an Institute we are against insults and so, I will condemn it".



He believes as part of the mindset transformation, we should be discussing about Ghana and not insults

He commended President Akufo-Addo for calling on his communication team members to focus on his achievements and that of former President Mahama.



He said the call by the president is a mark of exceptional leadership and I will say it without any equivocation, he added.



Political leaders he explained must focus on their policies and the Ghana business and not take their opponents to the gutters.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.