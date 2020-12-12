Integrity of EC in tatters over error ridding election results - Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has opined that the integrity of the Electoral Commission is in tatters considering the errors it has admitted in the declaration.

The legislator noted in a statement that the errors admitted by the EC defy arithmetic logic.



He said, “the multiple voodoo explanations which are themselves constantly changing have left the EC’s image in tatters and worsened the credibility crisis of the 2020 polls.”



Read his full statement below



Ghana has always had a much vaunted Electoral Commission not a centre for Electoral Collusion as this present EC has turned out.



We have come too far as a constitutional democracy admired by many in the comity of nations to deserve this.



The Jean Mensah – led discredited elections body must not underestimate the threat they have come to represent to our nation’s peace and stability which we must all guard jealously and not undermine.



Clearly, we must brace ourselves for more contestations over the EC’s dubious declaration of multiple results and its subsequent phoney allocation of parliamentary seats. Very interesting days ahead.



